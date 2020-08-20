Trinity High School in Camp Hill is embarking on a triad of significant upgrades to its educational environment, backed by a “Faith in our Future” capital campaign kicking off this summer for the $8.5 million project.

The campaign will support renovations to Trinity’s facilities, to include a new façade that will allow for the installation of an energy-efficient HVAC system; a renovated auditorium with enhanced staging, lighting, sound, seating and flooring to enhance liturgies, assemblies and the performing arts; and the installation of turf for use by more than 200 student-athletes who play at COBO Field. This aspect of the campaign will also provide for new gym bleachers for safety and accessibility.

In addition to the facility upgrades, the campaign will support Trinity’s one-to-one Chromebook program, which provides every student and teacher with the device for educational use.