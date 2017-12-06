Trinity Students Visit Food Bank in Service to Community

The Trinity High School students who arrived at The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank on Oct. 24 came to give their time, talents, and treasure to an organization directly linked to the Corporal Works of Mercy.

The juniors who visited the Food Bank went as part of their annual retreat. At Trinity, the junior year retreat focuses on service to members of the community. Scott Root, campus minister, notes that this retreat gives students the “opportunity to meet many people of all ages who face different challenges on a daily basis.”

The retreat is one facet of Trinity’s service program, which requires students to complete 20 hours of service annually to school, community, and church. These service hours are graduation requirements, and typically the students gain more from service opportunities than they ultimately give. Mr. Root notes that service to others helps students “reflect on their own lives and blessings.”

While at the Food Bank, the Trinity students had the opportunity to present a gift of $2,000 for the vital work done there. These funds came from the First Annual Central Pennsylvania Crab Fest held at Trinity on Aug/ 26. Hundreds gathered for the Crab Fest to enjoy all-you-can-eat crabs and barbeque chicken, as well as craft beer and wine from local vendors. The event was a fundraiser for Trinity, and the school was able to purchase new curtains for the stage with some of the profits.

An essential part of Trinity’s mission is service to others, and Principal John Cominsky wanted to share the profits with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. He remarked, “It’s hard to hold an all-you-can-eat and not think of the hungry in our community. Part of our mission is service to others, and we wanted to keep that in the forefront with this event.”

The Food Bank was a natural recipient of the donation for Trinity. In addition to a long relationship with the high school, the Food Bank distributes 48 million pounds of food and grocery products annually to hungry Central Pennsylvanians in 27 counties.

The work done by these students at the Food Bank falls into the mandate laid out in Matthew 25:40: “I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” Opportunities like these lay the foundation for a lifelong devotion to service for others.

By Katie Phelan, Special to The Witness