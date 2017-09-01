The Triumph of the Cross in the Battle for Our Souls

Every day during the school year, as I walk our kids down to the bus stop, we pray our morning offering together:

“Oh Jesus, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I offer you my prayers, works, joys, and sufferings of this day, in union with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass throughout the world, I offer them for all the intentions of thy Sacred Heart, the salvation of souls, reparation for sin, the union of all Christians…”

The stuff of life is made up of joys, sufferings, prayers, and works, played out and fought in the arena of our lives.

There is a competition going on for our souls on a daily basis. The push and pull of the struggle, the drama of life that plays out in a theater of grass, a court, a track, a school, a board game or board room. The prayers, works, joys and sufferings are a result of the competition that the circumstances in our lives are in with our souls. Our lives are full of competition, even if we don’t realize it.

We compete for lower prices at stores or online, for parking spaces and places in line. We compete to get the best grades at school and into the best colleges and universities. We fight for the house to be clean, and we fight the encroaching jungle that is always trying to take over our back yards. We’re always in a fight against time: to get to places on time, to get homework, or housework, or any work done on time. We compete for our bodies to resist the ravages of time, we fight for loved ones as they fight against illness and death, we fight for time to spend with our families, we fight to get fit and healthy. We struggle with relationships: family, coworkers, friends and enemies. We fight against the weather. We fight to make our paychecks stretch to cover food, and medicine, and bills. There are struggles because of war, poverty, divorce and overcoming hurts. We fight for big causes of justice, as for the unborn, and the little injustices like a child taking and eating a sibling’s candy bar. We fight sin and our tendency toward sin; we fight boredom; we fight despair. We fight to live out our Catholic faith in a world set against it. We fight to be faithful to our baptismal vows, our marital vows, our religious vows. And we fight to bring up holy kids in a morally corrupt world.

If we were to see our lives and all of the struggles we encounter played out in an arena before us, it would be an enormous multitude of events. And in all this competition, we seek the other side, the peace, the rest, and elation that come after the struggle. So often I hear from my kids during the school year, “I can’t wait until Friday when this week is over so I can sleep in,” or, “I’ll be so happy when I’m done with this paper or project, so I can finally relax,” or, “I wish I can finally be done with this illness, so I can enjoy life.”

In all the struggles, fights, and competitions that make up our lives, what we ultimately want is what’s at the other end of that struggle: peace. We’re trying to get through the struggles to get to the reward of rest, of joy, no work, no pain, no death.

If I were an atheist, I would say, “What’s the point? Why would anyone choose to endure such a life of struggle?” Because at the end of the day, at the end of our lives, all of the struggles are in some way manifestations of the fight for our souls. We all know that the purpose of this life is to get to Heaven and bring as many people with us as we can. Our Savior has shown us the way: “Pick up your Cross daily and follow me.” Since the Fall of Adam and Eve, our life is one of struggle, of competing with powers and principalities, with demons and with people that act like them.

But our Lord is the Great Coach in our arena of life, and He is fighting with us in every struggle. If we invite Him, He will pour out His grace into us so that we can be victorious by glorifying Him in everything. He has already taken up all our struggles, our battles, our sins and our sorrows unto Himself on the Cross, but He awaits our personal response. The private battles we face in the arena of our lives are there for our own sanctification and the world’s; the chance to personally offer freely and willingly our own sacrifices and sufferings to Our Lord.

There is a Psalm-prayer from Sunday Evening Prayer in the Liturgy of the Hours that reads, “Father, we ask you to give us victory and peace. In Jesus Christ, our Lord and King, we are already seated at your right hand. We look forward to praising you in the fellowship of all your saints in our heavenly homeland.”

It is a truly awesome prayer. Because I am a member of the Body of Christ, I am in a mysterious and mystical way, already seated, in Christ, at the Father’s right hand. Wow! So Christ truly has won for me all of those struggles and battles. He’s taken them up, sanctified them, and given me the opportunity to share in the victory He has already won. All I really need to do on my part, is to unite them spiritually to Jesus through the vessel of Mary; everything through her Immaculate Heart. The arena of life is filled with joys and sorrows, temporal struggles and temporal triumphs. And they all have potentially infinite value if we offer them up to our Lord. So, that one day, in Heaven, we’ll share the fruits of that victory for eternity, an eternity of joy and peace.

By Eva Gontis, Special to The Witness