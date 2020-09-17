Trinity High School students Lucy Cooper-Silvis and Olivia Maddux have been named among approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The announcement was made by officials from the National Merit Scholarship Program on Sept. 9.

Lucy and Olivia, both seniors, have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. More than 90 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and more than half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.