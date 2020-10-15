“We looked at what sorts of protocols have been put in place to make sure that everyone can come back to school safely,” Brogan said. “We looked at what a very historic institution has be doing to continue to change and evolve with the times in terms of teaching and learning, but also in regards to the reopening during the pandemic. It became a very easy choice that Lancaster Catholic was the school to come visit.”

Lancaster Catholic High School President Tim Hamer, along with Principal Terry Klugh and Vice Principal Adrienne Howe, detailed for Brogan and his associates the steps that were taken to reopen the building. Also present was the entire LCHS Pandemic Team, consisting of the school nurse, facilities manager, athletic director and the new COVID response coordinator who is in charge of contact tracing in the building. Four members of the student body were also involved in a round table discussion with the delegation.

Diocesan Secretary for Education and Superintendent Daniel Breen, present for the visit and the round table discussion, lauded the school’s response to the pandemic.

“I feel that Assistant Secretary Brogan’s visit to LCHS is a real compliment to the school for the thoughtful, prayerful manner in which they handled the reopening process,” Breen said. “Lancaster Catholic is a great exemplar of the outstanding work our 36 Catholic schools did in order to open for in-person instruction in August. In following the science, CDC guidelines and state mandates, LCHS has provided a safe environment for students and all staff.”