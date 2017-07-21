Synod 2018

The Catholic Church wants to hear candidly from youth and young adults on the topic of their faith. To do so the Diocese of Harrisburg and the Vatican have both released surveys. The responses will be incorporated into a working document for bishops when they gather next year at the Vatican. Links to the surveys are online at www.HbgDiocese.org/synod2018.

In October 2018, a Synod will be held on the topic of Young People, Faith and Vocational Discernment. This international gathering of Bishops will be held to discuss how the Catholic Church can better support young people on their lifelong faith journey. “Synod 2018 on Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment” will begin in October 2018. At the Synod, the assembly of bishops from around the world will discuss how the Catholic Church can better support young people on their faith journey.

“I am very hopeful that the youth and young adults will take the 3 or 4 minutes to use the survey to give the Church feedback. Their responses will help Bishop Gainer to shape what happens locally and eventually also be shared with the Pope and Bishops of the world,” said Rob Williams, Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries for the Diocese of Harrisburg who helped to author the local surveys.

In preparation for the Synod, Pope Francis is asking young people ages 16-29 to tell him about their engagement within the Church. “The Church wishes to listen to your voice, your sensitivities and your faith; even your doubts and criticism,” Pope Francis said in a letter to young people earlier this year. He continued saying in the letter, “Make your voice heard, let it resonate in communities and let it be heard by your shepherds of souls.”

A Synod is an assembly of bishops from around the world who assist the Holy Father by providing counsel on important questions facing the Church in a manner that preserves the Church’s teaching and strengthens her internal discipline. In focusing on young people, faith and vocational discernment at next year’s Synod, the Church has chosen to examine how she can lead young people to recognize and accept the call to the fullness of life and love, and to ask young people to help her in identifying the most effective ways of announcing the Good News.

In conjunction with the 2018 Synod and the Vatican survey, the Diocese of Harrisburg is also undertaking surveys of youth and young adults ages 15-39. Those who identify as Catholics, as well as those who do not, are encouraged to complete an online questionnaire. The results of the diocese’s surveys will be used to answer questions of the Synod of Bishops and to better serve youth and young adults within the diocese.

