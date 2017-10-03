Wanted Rosary Makers

Four years ago, the Diocesan Missions Office posted that announcement in parish bulletins. It was our idea to offer a special Rosary, the World Mission Rosary, to our diocesan children as a way for them to pray for children in mission lands and thus become missionaries through prayer. The World Mission Rosary is that colorful Rosary with decades of red, blue, yellow, green and white, each color calling to mind a different area of the world where the Church’s missionary work is being carried out. It was created in 1951 by Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen, who said when you had finished praying the World Mission Rosary, you had “…given the world a great big hug.”

The response was great, and over several months we amassed a nice collection of Rosaries, distributing them to our diocesan schools and parish religious education programs. Since the beginning, more than 16,000 Rosaries have been given out! (To envision how many that is, picture those mid-size plastic bins that normally hold crafts and odds & ends. Then imagine 40+ of those bins filled with the colorful Rosaries!)

Teachers and catechists have been enthusiastic in introducing the Rosary to the children and including it in their classrooms. Several have set aside time to pray this Rosary as a group, some even monthly. And from this prayer comes a desire by the students to share God’s love with their brothers and sisters in need in mission lands—children just like themselves.

Now, once again, the Missions Office is in need of volunteers experienced in making corded Rosaries in order to keep up with the requests. The office provides the materials in packs of 50 Rosaries, and volunteers work on their own, at their own pace. If you are able to help, or have questions about the project, please contact us at:

Office of Pontifical Missions, Diocese of Harrisburg:

missions@hbgdiocese.org

(717) 657-4804 ext. 240

And, as October is both the month of the Holy Rosary and Mission Month, it is a perfect time to express our gratitude to the many Rosary volunteers who have already offered their time and talent in the service of spreading the Good News of Jesus. Thank you for your dedication!

(Karen Harding is the Diocesan Missionary Childhood Association Coordinator and administrative assistant for the Office of Pontifical Missions. Reverend Robert F. Sharman is the Diocesan Director.)

By Karen Harding, Special to The Witness