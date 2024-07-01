We Are There: Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Harrisburg joins national campaign to promote the life-giving work of the Catholic Charities network

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Harrisburg is joining with the Catholic Charities network around the country to participate in We Are There, a national awareness campaign highlighting the life-giving services Catholic Charities agencies provide in their local communities.

“The “We Are There” campaign is a great opportunity to shine a light on all the services offered by Catholic Charities, ensuring residents in our Diocese know where they can turn for help,” said Kelly Gollick, Executive Director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Harrisburg.

For over 80 years, Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Harrisburg has brought comfort, hope and relief to our neighbors, regardless of their faith, throughout the 15 counties of the Diocese. Located at the Saint Samuel Center in Harrisburg, Lourdeshouse Maternity Home provides quality services to pregnant women who have nowhere else to turn. All the residents at Lourdeshouse are provided with childbirth and parenting classes, case management, and transportation. Case managers assist residents in obtaining employment, housing, education, and counseling. In Lancaster, at-risk youth with significant emotional and behavior health needs receive help through our Intensive Day Treatment program. An alternative to residential treatment services, this program gives youth tools to address anger management, improve social skills and enhance educational achievement. Catholic Charities also provides a helping hand for families facing homelessness. Interfaith Shelter is the only homeless shelter in the Harrisburg region specifically serving families. During their stay, families work with shelter staff on various issues, including employment, education, childcare, healthcare and transportation. Nearly 98% of families achieve stable housing after completing their stay at the shelter.

These are just a few of the many examples of the good, needed work Catholic Charities is accomplishing in the Diocese of Harrisburg. This work is mirrored by services provided at Catholic Charities agencies around the country. There are 168 independent Catholic Charities agencies and 3,900 collective locations spread out across the United States and its five territories. Collectively, the Catholic Charities network served more than 15 million people last year and provided more than 30 million meals to those in need. The dedicated, selfless staff of Catholic Charities agencies are aided in this work by the indispensable contributions of more than 215,000 volunteers nationwide. The services offered by each local Catholic Charities agency differ because they are tailored to the specific needs of the vulnerable members of their individual communities.

Catholic Charities USA, the national membership organization for Catholic Charities agencies, organized and launched the We Are There campaign. Over the coming months, the campaign will raise awareness for the work of Catholic Charities through a variety of national media outlets. Here in Harrisburg, Catholic Charities will continue to highlight the different ways we aid and accompany our neighbors in need.

To learn more about the We Are There campaign, visit WeAreThere.US. To learn how to volunteer or make a gift supporting the work of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Harrisburg, visit https://www.cchbg.org/.

