At WellSpan York Hospital, World Day of the Sick Unites Patients with Suffering Christ

Our Lady also instructed Bernadette, who suffered from asthma, to “Drink of the waters.” Though no water was apparent, Bernadette dug down into the mud and revealed a stream that emanated from a fountain. Today, that miraculous water continues to flow, and millions of pilgrims visit Lourdes each year to receive healings of body, mind and spirit.

Commemorating World Day of the Sick at York Hospital, more than 100 people – including hospital staff, chaplains and volunteers, as well as patients, religious sisters and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion – gathered for the Mass to pray for the sick and those who care for them.

“This World Day of the Sick invites us to pray for those who are sick, that they will be given the special grace…to understand that the Lord accompanies them; that the Lord didn’t come to take suffering away, but rather to give it a new meaning, by entering into the depths of human suffering as the means of salvation,” Bishop Gainer said in his homily.

Father Charles Ocul, AJ, Catholic chaplain at the hospital, told The Catholic Witness the benefits that a patient’s faith can have on their wellbeing.

“The patients I see believe in both aspects of their healing – the physical and the spiritual,” he said.

“Some need the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick, some need the Sacrament of the Eucharist, some need the Sacrament of Penance, and some need supportive counseling. In receiving that care, the patients open up in a way that also assists in their healing,” he observed.

Father Ocul pointed out that pastoral care services are also a benefit to hospital staff, who “sometimes find themselves worn out, and they want someone to talk to, or to connect with God when their schedules don’t permit them to go to church.”

As he was speaking about the benefits of pastoral care, Father Ocul was greeted by a former hospital patient to whom he had ministered – Kathy Crato, who spent six weeks in the hospital in the fall of 2016.

“I was so depressed and down, and then Father Charles came and he gave me such hope,” she told The Witness. “My faith was reinvigorated, like a ray came down from heaven.”

Dominic Lombardi, Director of the Diocesan Office of Catholic Life and Evangelization, observing the ministry to the sick as a mission of the Church, remarked, “Jesus says in the Gospel of John, ‘I came that you might have life and have it most abundantly.’ Throughout the Gospels, Jesus healed both hearts and bodies, revealing the Father’s merciful love. In proclaiming the Gospel today, the Church gives witness to Jesus’ ministry through its hospitals, nursing homes, and pastoral care staff reaching out in words and deeds of healing and consolation, prayer and the sacraments, to patients and their families.”

“Bishop Gainer’s visit to York Hospital and his words, prayers, and celebration of the Mass is one of communion with the patients their families there, but also throughout the diocese,” Mr. Lombardi said. “Let us join our prayers with Bishop Gainer on this World Day of the Sick which transpires each year on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, that devotion and place of pilgrimage and healing.”