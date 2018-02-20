At WellSpan York Hospital, World Day of the Sick Unites Patients with Suffering Christ

Joseph Pisciello was especially eager to attend Holy Mass on Feb. 12 at WellSpan York Hospital, where he’s been a patient for some time.
When he had heard about the Mass scheduled in conjunction with the annual World Day of Prayer for the Sick, Mr. Pisciello, a member of St. Joseph Parish in York, circled on the calendar in his hospital room.
“For days leading up to this, I bothered all the nurses on my floor to make sure that one of them would bring me here today,” he said.
“This is the best Mass I have been to all year,” Mr. Pisciello reflected at the conclusion of the liturgy, celebrated by Bishop Ronald Gainer in the hospital’s Medical Education Pavilion. Mr. Pisciello received Holy Communion from the bishop, who administered the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick to three patients in their rooms.
World Day of Prayer for the Sick was established by St. John Paul II on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes in 1991 as a special time of offering one’s suffering for the good of the Church, and reminding the faithful to see the face of the suffering Christ in those who are ill.
The day is in conjunction with the Feast of Our Lady Lourdes, which commemorates the Blessed Mother’s appearances to the young, impoverished and uneducated Bernadette in Lourdes, France, in 1858. During one of those 18 apparitions, Mary told Bernadette that the faithful must continue to pray for the conversion of sinners, and that we can be co-redeemers with Christ if we unite our suffering to his.
Our Lady also instructed Bernadette, who suffered from asthma, to “Drink of the waters.” Though no water was apparent, Bernadette dug down into the mud and revealed a stream that emanated from a fountain. Today, that miraculous water continues to flow, and millions of pilgrims visit Lourdes each year to receive healings of body, mind and spirit.
Commemorating World Day of the Sick at York Hospital, more than 100 people – including hospital staff, chaplains and volunteers, as well as patients, religious sisters and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion – gathered for the Mass to pray for the sick and those who care for them.
“This World Day of the Sick invites us to pray for those who are sick, that they will be given the special grace…to understand that the Lord accompanies them; that the Lord didn’t come to take suffering away, but rather to give it a new meaning, by entering into the depths of human suffering as the means of salvation,” Bishop Gainer said in his homily.
Father Charles Ocul, AJ, Catholic chaplain at the hospital, told The Catholic Witness the benefits that a patient’s faith can have on their wellbeing.
“The patients I see believe in both aspects of their healing – the physical and the spiritual,” he said.
“Some need the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick, some need the Sacrament of the Eucharist, some need the Sacrament of Penance, and some need supportive counseling. In receiving that care, the patients open up in a way that also assists in their healing,” he observed.
Father Ocul pointed out that pastoral care services are also a benefit to hospital staff, who “sometimes find themselves worn out, and they want someone to talk to, or to connect with God when their schedules don’t permit them to go to church.”
As he was speaking about the benefits of pastoral care, Father Ocul was greeted by a former hospital patient to whom he had ministered – Kathy Crato, who spent six weeks in the hospital in the fall of 2016.
“I was so depressed and down, and then Father Charles came and he gave me such hope,” she told The Witness. “My faith was reinvigorated, like a ray came down from heaven.”
Dominic Lombardi, Director of the Diocesan Office of Catholic Life and Evangelization, observing the ministry to the sick as a mission of the Church, remarked, “Jesus says in the Gospel of John, ‘I came that you might have life and have it most abundantly.’ Throughout the Gospels, Jesus healed both hearts and bodies, revealing the Father’s merciful love. In proclaiming the Gospel today, the Church gives witness to Jesus’ ministry through its hospitals, nursing homes, and pastoral care staff reaching out in words and deeds of healing and consolation, prayer and the sacraments, to patients and their families.”
“Bishop Gainer’s visit to York Hospital and his words, prayers, and celebration of the Mass is one of communion with the patients their families there, but also throughout the diocese,” Mr. Lombardi said. “Let us join our prayers with Bishop Gainer on this World Day of the Sick which transpires each year on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, that devotion and place of pilgrimage and healing.”
By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness