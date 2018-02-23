‘A Woman’s Concern’ Announces Funding Procurement for New Ultrasound Machine from Knights of Columbus

Earlier this month, A Woman’s Concern launched Expanding Hope Project, a project to expand and move to a new facility with triple the space and amount of services available to women and their families in Lancaster. This announcement comes after they were given $81,326 from numerous local chapters and the national chapter of the Knights of Columbus.

Speaking about the new office location and generous contribution from the Knights of Columbus, Jill Hartman, Executive Director of A Woman’s Concern, said, “We are thrilled, on so many fronts, with what is taking place at our organization. Our new facility is located in an entirely new quadrant of the city, which will enable us to meet a broader group of people. With the expansion of our new location, we will be able to increase our services, expand our programming, increase volunteer opportunities, and establish our position as a medical facility, allowing us to meet the needs of our community on a new level.”

Hartman continued, “In addition, we are incredibly thankful to the Knights of Columbus for their generous contribution to our organization. Their gift of $81,326.00 will enable us to purchase a new ultrasound and have resources to grow in our medical services.” Hartman continued, “Our organization has been at the forefront in serving women, and because of partnerships, like the Knights, who generously give, we are able to take our organization to a new level to better serve the women and families who walk through our purple doors. Our organization has been a conduit of Hope and Empowerment for women since 1972, and as we look toward the future, we are expecting and planning for even greater opportunities to expand this hope and empowerment. This is who we are.”

The new location is 1102 Millersville Pike, in the West End sector of the city. This Expanding Hope Project will give A Woman’s Concern the space and the resources to become the first choice for women in Lancaster.

To find out more about the Expanding Hope Project, visit www.ExpandingHopeProject.com.