World Mission Sunday: A Sunday to Help the Whole World…

Many of our own parishes are financially struggling this year because of COVID-19. Can you imagine how mission parishes are surviving without the infrastructure we have, the health care available to us, and now with a pandemic that is keeping the faithful distant from Mass and the sacraments?

But even in the midst of a worldwide crisis, the work of evangelization continues in mission dioceses far and wide. While they do not have the technologies and medical care we enjoy in our country, the Church in mission lands continues to minister to God’s people in a heroic fashion. Missionaries remind all of us that Jesus is in our midst and that no one is left alone in this global crisis. We can trust in the strength He gives us to carry any cross.

Our prayers and generous help on World Mission Sunday support the mission Church worldwide, as we respond to the call: “Here I Am, Send Me.”

For More Information about World Mission Sunday, contact Father Robert F. Sharman, Diocesan Director of the Office of Pontifical Missions, at (717) 657-4804 or missions@hbgdiocese.org.