York Catholic Middle & High School Principal Appointed President

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, and the Board of Directors for York Catholic Middle & High School are pleased to announce that Katie Doyle has been appointed to the new position of school President. Doyle begins this new role on July 1.

“I have been inspired by Katie’s commitment to the ministry of Catholic education and her dedication to York Catholic. Her experience in leading the school for more than a decade has prepared her well for this leadership responsibility. I am confident Katie will be a servant leader to the York Catholic community as she and the administration work to keep the school strong,” said Bishop Senior.

“I commend the York Catholic Board of Directors for their proactive approach in adopting this governance model, and I look forward to working with Katie as she takes on this new role,” said Daniel Breen, Superintendent of Catholic Schools and Secretary of Education for the Diocese. “Katie has provided strong leadership for YC and will continue to do so in this new role.”

Commenting on her appointment, Doyle said, “I am grateful to Bishop Senior, Superintendent Breen, and the York Catholic School Board for their confidence and faith in me as President. I look forward to collaborating with our constituents as together we are the school of choice for transformative secondary education in York County, offering a Christian values-based family environment where each student becomes the best version of themselves, developing their talents to serve the global community.”

York Catholic Middle & High School has adopted a President-Principal model of school governance, making them the fourth Catholic high school in the Diocese of Harrisburg employing this model. The President-Principal model is frequently used in Catholic secondary education, with an estimated 60% of Catholic high schools in the United States using this method, according to the National Catholic Education Association. The move to this model of governance was approved by the York Catholic School Board and the Diocese earlier this year.

In her role as president, Doyle, as the chief executive, will oversee institutional advancement, financial operations and obligations, and school facilities, among other responsibilities. She will work in collaboration with the school Principal in providing overall direction for York Catholic Middle & High School. In this new role, Doyle will report to the York Catholic Middle & High School Board of Directors and the Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Harrisburg. With Doyle’s appointment, Kathy Hand, Director of Studies for York Catholic, will step into the position of Interim Principal for the 2024-2025 school year as a search for the next principal commences.

Doyle graduated from York Catholic in 1996 and taught Geography and History there in 2005-2006. She also taught at York Suburban High School and John Carroll School in Maryland. Doyle earned a B.S. degree in Social Studies Education from Elizabethtown College and an M.Ed. degree in Administration and Supervision from Loyola College in Maryland. She has been the Principal of York Catholic Middle & High School since 2012. During her 12 years, she and her team have secured over $25 million in gifts to the school, including the Capital Campaign that raised over $12 million in five years and an endowed gift of over $10 million to support teacher salaries and professional growth. Doyle has worked tirelessly to ensure every mission-aligned family and child who desires a Catholic education at York Catholic can receive it by increasing the tuition assistance and tax credit program income to over $800,000. She also drove a 1:1 technology initiative that proved invaluable when schools were shut down for Covid, and York Catholic was able to continue educating its students virtually within one day and in person for much of the 2020-21 school year.

More details about York Catholic Middle & High School can be found at https://yorkcatholic.org/.

