York Catholic High School to Host Cal Ripken, Jr.

Cal Ripken, Jr., will appear at York Catholic High School on Sunday, March 11, at 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium. Cal will be interviewed on stage by Pat Principe, Sports Director at WGAL-TV8. Attendees can get a chance to be a part of the interview process by emailing potential questions for Cal to answer to info@yorkcatholic.org.

Cal is baseball’s all-time Iron Man. He retired from the game in 2001 after a Hall of Fame career that spanned over the course of 21 seasons, all with the Baltimore Orioles. While he’s best known for his incredible streak of 2,632 consecutive games played, he also redefined the position of shortstop. In 2001, Cal and his brother Bill founded the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation in memory of their father. Since then, Cal has become an international ambassador for the game, and has focused on growing it The Ripken Way.

Ticket options for Cal’s appearance include the following:

Ripken Experience – autographed baseball and a photo opportunity with Cal, $125. Each person entering the Ripken Experience must have an Experience ticket in addition to a seat ticket. The Ripken Experience begins at 1:30 p.m.

Infield Seat 2 nd Base (front center section of the auditorium), $125.

Base (front center section of the auditorium), $125. Infield Seat 1 st /3 rd Base (front side sections of the auditorium), $100.

/3 Base (front side sections of the auditorium), $100. Outfield Seat (back sections of the auditorium), $75.

Tickets can be ordered online by visiting www.yorkcatholic.org. Customer service is available during school business hours. Proceeds benefit the York Catholic athletic programs.