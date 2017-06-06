York Catholic High School Teacher Honored

York Catholic High School teacher Carolyn Obermeier was honored at a school-wide assembly as an Outstanding Teacher in advance of National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 7-12) by local McDonald’s owner-operators, Chris and Steve Lesher of York.

Mrs. Obermeier created the Academic Assistance Center at York Catholic more than 10 years ago. The center serves more than 100 students daily. Mrs. Obermeier serves on the Student Services Team and Student Assistance Program, and also coaches the junior high cross country and track teams.

Mrs. bermeier’s students were excited to hear she had been chosen for the award. Sophomore Luke Kordaz said, “Mrs. Obermeier has a way of learning my strengths and weaknesses and customizing her instruction to help me to better understand what I am studying.” Junior Carlin Mayer said, “She’s my second mom. She pushes me and helps me not want to give up.”

Following a speech about the importance of teachers, delivered by State Representative Carol Hill-Evans, the Leshers introduced Mrs. Obermeier as this year’s recipient of the award. The students gave Mrs. Obermeier a standing ovation when her name was announced and were thankful for her service to York Catholic.