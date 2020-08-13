The scores of the national Advanced Placement (AP) exams for high school students were recently released and four 2020 York Catholic High School graduates received special recognition.

Qiao Kong and Josephine McKeon were named AP Scholars with Distinction and Patrick Freed and Moses Krueger were named AP Scholars.

The AP courses offer high school students college level rigor. Students enrolled in AP courses dedicate long hours of study that begin during the summer months and end in May with a national exam. AP courses are offered through College Board and are graded on a scale of one to five, with one the lowest grade possible and five the highest grade possible. Many colleges and universities accept a score of three or higher for college credit, a motivating factor for the students enrolled.

To be named an AP Scholar with Distinction, students must earn scores of three or higher on five or more AP exams. AP Scholars are students who earn scores of three or higher on three or more AP exams.

York Catholic offers Advanced Placement courses in English, Calculus, Chemistry, Biology, US History, and Language. This spring, 39 York Catholic students took the AP exams and achieved an 87% pass rate of a three or higher. Of the students who took the exams, 23% scored a five, 31% scored a four, and 33% scored a three.