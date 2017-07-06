York Catholic’s National Honor Society Wins National Award

The National Honor Society of York Catholic High School has been selected as one of the ten Outstanding Service Project Award recipients for 2017 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) and National Honor Society (NHS).

Senior members of York Catholic’s National Honor Society helped build a new playground in the park across the street from the school between Vander Avenue and Edgar Street this fall. The students assisted “Bring on Play” (BOP), a committee of individuals and organizations working together to increase play opportunities within the city of York. The students dug, shoveled, installed, and assisted in any way they were asked. This is the second consecutive year the National Honor Society has worked with BOP on creating a playground to help improve the community for others.