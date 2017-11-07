Young Adults ‘Get Connected’ Reinforce Belonging to the Local Church

A swanky downtown Harrisburg atmosphere, mouthwatering buffet, delicious drinks, great music, entertaining games and more than $3,000 in door prizes and gift baskets donated by local businesses – throw in a crowd of friendly, energetic young Catholics and you have one heck of a party.

More than 130 young adults, priests and Theology on Tap speakers gathered together for an evening of fun, new friendships, and good times at this year’s “Get Connected” event on Oct. 7. The annual evening was preceded by a well-attended Vigil Mass at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg, celebrated by Father Joshua Brommer, before a lively social at the upscale Bridge’s Social Club two blocks away.

The event was sponsored by the Diocesan Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, and featured attendees from mostly the greater Harrisburg, York and Lancaster areas, with some traveling as far as Schuylkill County and the Philadelphia suburbs to attend.

“In order to celebrate our growing young adult community – and keep the momentum going – we hosted this special diocesan-wide event,” said Rob Williams, Director of the Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry. “I believe that a gathering of people in their 20’s and 30’s from throughout our diocese reinforces a sense of belonging to the larger Church.”

The event was organized by members of Harrisburg, Lancaster, and York Theology on Tap chapters. A slew of local businesses donated free items for the event, and more than $2,000 was donated by individuals and local Knights of Columbus chapters to allow Get Connected to provide a full buffet.

While the crowd was mostly comprised of young Catholics, there was a sizable number of non-Catholics who came out to support the cause and make new friends. “Great event,” said Jennifer Dructor, who attends West Shore Free Church. “It was refreshing to connect with other believers in a more relaxed setting!”

“I immensely enjoyed the opportunity to connect with fellow Catholics and fellow Christians,” remarked Michelle Christ, a Lancaster Theology on Tap Core Team Member. “Friends of faith are the cornerstone to a thriving social network.”

“The Catholic social brought all walks of life to share in one common goal: the celebration of Christian influence on young adults,” added AJ Lazur, a young adult who attends St. Joan of Arc Parish in Hershey.

Singles mingled with couples, fathers chatted with mothers, and teachers and bus drivers conversed with doctors and lawyers. Attendees had a chance to win large gift baskets featuring Italian delicacies, chocolates, and gift certificates to numerous local restaurants and entertainment venues.

Get Connected was a “high quality, outstanding event! Can’t wait for next year’s,” exclaimed Nicole Witmer, a young non-denominational Christian attendee. “The raffle gift baskets were all top notch, too. The people were not only funny and engaging to talk with, they were helpful and filled with contagious energy.”

Attendees were provided with information about the Diocese of Harrisburg’s various young adult programs, such as World Youth Day in Panama City in 2019, as well as an upcoming May 2018 retreat, and local Theology on Tap events.

“I especially enjoyed the opportunity to meet people from outside of my normal work and social circles,” declared Charlie O’Neil, from Hamden Township. “Learning about more opportunities to deepen my faith in the future was also important to me as well. I look forward to seeing many of the people I met there in the future and taking advantage of the many opportunities the diocese has for young adults.”

“I was very pleased to see the strong response among young adults to this opportunity to ‘Get Connected,’” said Mr. Williams. “It is our sincere hope and prayer that that everything that we do within young adult ministry connects young adults with Jesus Christ, His Church, and their peers. May these encounters inspire young adults to be strong and faithful Christian witnesses.”

Becky Davis, pastoral associate at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Mechanicsburg, was the emcee for the event, and remarked that “Joy is the best word I have to describe the night. I am passionate about welcoming others into a dynamic Catholic community and I think we accomplished that goal. It was a huge blessing to be an emcee, where I could look out over the crowd and see so many talking, laughing, meeting old and new friends, and having a good time. It gives me great hope for the future of the Church in the Diocese of Harrisburg.”

For more information about participating in or starting a parish young adult ministry, contact Rob Williams at rwilliams@hbgdiocese.org, 717-657-4804, ext. 328.

(Chris Lilik is a member of Harrisburg Theology on Tap.)

By Chris Lilik, Special to The Witness