Diocesan Decree on Traditionis Custodes

December 28, 2023

Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Pope Francis issued a decree motu proprio, on July 16, 2021, entitled Traditionis custodes regulating the use of the 1962 Missale Romanum and establishing norms for the communities adhering to this antecedent form of liturgical worship. At that time, my predecessor, Bishop Ronald W. Gainer, prudently spent time reviewing the document and began to formulate the Diocesan approach to its implementation.

On January 1, 2024, after careful review and reflection, and having received the consent of the Presbyteral Council, I will issue a decree implementing Traditionis custodes in the Diocese of Harrisburg. This decree seeks to be faithful to the norms issued by the Holy Father while respecting the customs of the established communities in our Diocese who celebrate Holy Mass according to the 1962 Missale Romanum.

This decree will take effect immediately on January 1 and supplants the previous permissions and norms established by my predecessors. Any concerns or questions regarding the decree may be directed to Very Rev. Joshua R. Brommer, Director of the Office for Divine Worship, whom I appoint as my delegate for the implementation of Traditionis custodes, exercising pastoral care for individuals and communities for whom it applies.

During this holy season of Christmas, as we rejoice in the manifestation of the Incarnate Word, I pray that we will continue to deepen our love and reverence for the Lord, truly present among us, through the gift of the Holy Eucharist and the celebration of Holy Mass. Be assured that you and your loved ones remain in my prayers.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior

Bishop of Harrisburg

Decree Implementing the Motu Proprio Traditionis custodes in the Diocese of Harrisburg